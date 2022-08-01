ASHTABULA — The My Neighborhood Collaborative, a community-based non-profit, will celebrate the city’s safety forces, come September.
The celebration will be held noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at Clifford Kadon Presidential Park, 5835 Madison Ave.
Ashtabula police and a K-9 officer, the Ashtabula Fire Department’s Fire Safety Trailer, an ambulance and emergency medical technicians and the local army recruiter will attend the event.
“I am excited about what Army Recruiter Sgt. Jordan Snyder has in store for us,” said Pete Bean, coordinator of the event.
The American Red Cross will be on hand to provide information on becoming a blood donor and their services.
Mental health and addiction services will be represented by Signature Health and BrightView.
Ashtabula County Children Services will have a table with information on safeguarding children and well as how, and when, to report suspected, or known, cases of child abuse and neglect.
Homesafe, a shelter for battered and abused women, will have a table at the event highlighting their services.
“I hope this will be a time of ‘show and tell,’ a time for the community to engage with the safety forces in a positive, educational way,” Bean said. “The community at large and the safety forces must have a mutual trust and respect for each other in order for them to effectively do their job and the community to feel safe.”
