ASHTABULA — The My Neighborhood Collaborative, a community-based non-profit, will celebrate local safety forces with a Safety Day.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Clifford Kadon Presidential Park, 5835 Madison Ave., Ashtabula.
Pete Bean, coordinator of Safety Day, said he hopes it will be a fun and informative day.
The first 100 children will be given a “weekend nutrition pack” courtesy of SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township.
The Saybrook Giant Eagle store donated 200 hot dogs and buns, while Save-A-Lot donated gift cards for its Ashtabula store.
Safety Day will feature a K-9 unit from the Ashtabula Police Department and an ambulance from Community Care Ambulance Network.
The Ashtabula Fire Department will bring its Fire Safety Trailer, as well as information about smoke detectors.
Anyone interested in pursuing a military career will have an opportunity to speak with Jordan Synder, the local Army recruiter, who hopes to have a military vehicle on display.
In addition, there will be an array of social service agencies, including Ashtabula County Children Services, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Signature Health, BrightView, Homesafe, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center-Ashtabula, the Ashtabula County District Library Bookmobile and the American Red Cross.
