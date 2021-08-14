ASHTABULA — A young male suspect in the beating death of an Ashtabula woman has a date with the Ashtabula County grand jury.
Police reports indicate the victim, 41-year-old Jacqueline Padan Flores, was unconscious and in serious condition when police and medics arrived on the night of Aug. 5 at an apartment in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue.
She died the next day at the hospital, police said.
The defendant, Michael Anibal Ramirez Cuevas, 24, of Ashtabula, appeared late Friday morning in Municipal Court, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He was charged with murder and felonious assault. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Retired Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti, who was sitting in for Ashtabula Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo, presided over the hearing.
Courtroom security was tight with three officers standing by the exits.
Cuevas, represented by public defender, Megan Brunarski, said he understood his right to waive the hearing. Brunarski asked for a reduction in the $750,000 cash, surety or property bond set last week by DiGiacomo.
Brunarski told the court that her client was not a flight risk.
“He’s employed and he has lived in the area for eight years,” she said. “He has no prior felony history.”
Cicconetti denied the request and bound over the case to the grand jury.
Cuevas, who was arrested Aug. 5, is being held in the city jail at the Justice Center.
