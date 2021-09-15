ASHTABULA — A Municipal Court judge scheduled a hearing to determine if a homicide case has enough evidence to go to trial.
Daniel A. Taylor, 32, who is accused of shooting 46-year-old Crystal Garney of Ashtabula in the head and then dumping her body in Jefferson Township, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Taylor’s alleged accomplices, Randall D. Campbell, 46, and Heather A. Tinker, 36, both of Ashtabula, are each charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
All three remain in the city jail on $500,000 and $50,000 bonds, respectively.
Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo set the threesome's preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. Sept. 21, where the state is required to present enough evidence to establish 'probably cause' to believe the defendants committed the crime.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Wednesday the matter is still under investigation, and at this time, they do not have a motive. They do know Taylor was living with Garney, but do not know the nature of their relationship.
Garney was reported missing from her East 14th Street home on Sept. 8, police said.
On Monday afternoon, police found her body wrapped in plastic and cloth in the railroad right-of-way at Route 167 and March Road. A coroner's investigator said she had been there for several days. The preliminary autopsy shows she died of gunshot to the left side of her head, according to investigator.
If convicted, Taylor faces life in prison, while Campbell and Tinker face a maximum of five years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.