ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Municipal Court invites the citizens of Ashtabula City, and Ashtabula, Plymouth and Saybrook townships [the court’s jurisdiction] to participate in voting on a mural.
The mural, which will be painted on the back wall of the courtroom, will be painted by artist/painter Tessa LeBaron, of Cleveland. Participants will vote on one of four designs.
The designs can be seen at the court’s website at www.ashtabulamunicipalcourt.com, Facebook or in person at the Justice Center.
Votes must be cast by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
This project is entirely funded by the Court’s Special Project Fund, not taxpayers’ money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.