These days, mum’s the word as thousands of showy chrysanthemums appear on the market.
The colorful flowers come in more than 40 varieties and give northeast Ohio residents an opportunity to enjoy an array of autumn colors in their gardens and landscaping. While fall favorites in the past have been orange, yellow, copper and bronze, gardeners can now choose purple, gold, red, pink and white.
At Ohio Heritage Farm, 8150 Depot Road, Saybrook Township, shoppers can go mum crazy with a choice of 5,000 mums.
“We have already sold 300 to 400 plants,” said Jillian Forinash, owner. “We have all colors and 42 varieties of mums.”
The mums are expected to be bought up by gardeners who can be seen walking away with their arms full of the long-lasting flowers.
“Choose plants with buds that are just beginning to open; mums can stay in flower for several weeks,” Forinash said. “This will also help you choose the colors you want.”
Ohio Heritage Farm also sells bales of straw and corn stalks for fall decorating.
The arrival of mums in stores around Labor Day is one of the biggest horticultural events of the year, said Steve Robinson, owner of Robinson’s Apple Barn in Harpersfield Township.
“We always get them in around Labor Day,” he said. “They’re a big seller every fall because they are in bloom.”
Robinson expects to have their pumpkins ready by mid-September.
The Ash/Craft Garden Shoppe and Greenhouse, 5959 Green Road, Kingsville, also offers shoppers a variety of the colorful plants.
Gardeners get a beautiful plant that blooms for about six weeks. Then, if you plant it, water it and mulch it, it will come up again next September and bloom again.
Master gardeners suggest planting spring bulbs when planting mums. Dig the hole, place the bulb in the ground and set the mum on top. Then, fill with dirt, she said.
In the spring, you will have a tulip or daffodil, and in the fall, you will have a colorful mum.
Brant’s Apple Orchard, 4749 Dibble Road, Sheffield Township, now boasts plenty of mums in several colors, in addition to apples, cider, doughnuts, pies and other goodies. In addition to plants, they have a bakery, picnic area, pond and playground for children.
In Jefferson, there’s a Jefferson Farm Market, open on Saturdays in the parking lot behind the Historical Society on East Jefferson Street, that offers a bounty of delights, including herbs, honey, vegetables and fall flowers.
More ideas for your garden this fall:
• It’s an ideal time to plant trees and shrubs
• Display flower pots, replace spring and summer pots with gourds and sunflowers
• Perennials flourish in pots year round in Ohio, if you move them to a protected spot indoors in the winter
• Get out scarecrows, pumpkins, squash and gourds for a wonderful fall display.
