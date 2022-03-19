ASHTABULA — City Council President John Roskovics was overcome with memories Friday of school days at Mount Carmel School.
The school, built in 1954, and closed in 2012, is being demolished this week by Capp Steele.
Roskovics is just one of many students who went on to live a heritage of Catholic faith and scholarship.
“I learned to read and write there wearing my little blue tie. I’ll always remember fondly my time spent there,” he said. “My brothers and sister would work off our tuition cleaning the hallway tiles in the summer.”
After college, Roskovics, today a retired educator, taught school at Mount Carmel School for eight years.
“I went there in the 60’s, taught there in the 80’s and my son went there in the 00’s,” he said. “So many wonderful people there.”
The Rev. Raymond Thomas, pastor of Lady of Peace Parish which owns the building, said he hated to see it go.
“It was such a beautiful building, but it had a leaky roof,” he said. “The first winter they moved out, a lot of water went in. It was really, really bad.”
Tommy Timonere of Ashtabula said no amount of mortar or brick can ever describe the beauty and essence of that school.
He recalls “many dedicated people who made it the premier educational institution to learn and grow to cherish our family values and Roman Catholic traditions.”
The school, built in the midst of a small town neighborhood of people primarily of Italian-American descent, was an accomplishment of many residents who sacrificed their limited time and money to make it a reality in post-World War II America, he said.
“The parish and the school were a family,” Timonere said. “A family of shared values that embodied the hopes and dreams of so many courageous immigrants, parents and grandparents who had only recently crossed the dangerous seas to live the American dream.”
A senior housing project was proposed for the site in 2019, but COVID-19 and funding issues put a damper on the plans.
Nothing is planned for the site at this time.
