LENOX TOWNSHIP — A motorist was flown to an out-of town hospital by helicopter late Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Route 46, according to a dispatcher at the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. between Webster Road and Footville-Richmond Road and the victim was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Area High School, where the helicopter landed.
Route 46 was closed for more than two hours. The crash is under investigation.
