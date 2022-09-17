ASHTABULA — A motorist was charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle struck a utility pole Friday, causing a widespread power outage on the city’s west side, police said.
Homes and businesses from the Route 20 and Woodman Avenue intersection to Reed Avenue and Route 20 lost power for about two hours, according to police.
Firefighters, who helped divert traffic, said the driver’s vehicle hit a utility pole on Route 20, near the Ashtabula Dairy Queen.
The driver was not injured.
Power was restored for all customers by 1:30 p.m., according to FirstEnergy’s website.
