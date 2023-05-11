Mother’s Day trends change, but the giving spirit of the day remains the same.
People still treat mom to chocolates, a nice dining experience or fresh flowers on Mother’s Day. Some mothers even get all of these — and more.
The National Retail Foundation said total spending predicted in the nation for this year’s Mother’s Day will top $35.7 billion, nearly $4 billion more than last year, according to the NRF’s annual survey released April 27, 2023.
The NRF said most Americans will spend about $274 per person, up from the previous high of $246. The top spenders are those ages 35-44, who are expected to spend on average $382 on Mother’s Day.
Of those celebrating Mother’s Day, most (57 percent) are buying gifts for a mother or stepmother, followed by a wife (23 percent) or daughter (12 percent), according to the NRF.
The top Mother’s Day gifts remain greeting cards, flowers, dinner, candy, jewelry and electronics, according to the NRF.
Troy Dalrymple, owner of Marianne’s Chocolates on Bridge Street in Ashtabula Harbor and at Interstate 90 and Route 45 in Austinburg, always sees a sales uptick for Mother’s Day.
“People love their moms and aren’t about to forget them on Mother’s Day,” he said. “We’ll be selling a lot of candy this week.”
Chocolate covered strawberries are the overall favorite of those wishing to treat mom, followed by various assortment boxes, truffles, fudge and nut clusters.
Holiday Bell Florists, at 461 S. Broadway in Geneva, also sees a marked spike in business around Mother’s Day.
“It’s a busy time,” said owner Rory Wright. “Roses are always big on Mother’s Day, but this year, customers are ordering all kinds of flowers.”
Customers also will find fresh arrangements for mom at Capetina’s Floral and Gift Shop, 5440 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
The shop offers centerpieces, wreaths, bouquets, silk arrangements, carry-out flowers and plants, as well as an array of gifts.
The shop also features houseplants, including succulents, a cardinal line, wind chimes and lanterns.
“We have a little bit of everything here,” owner Lisa Richmond said.
At Red Lobster in Ashtabula Township, manager Andi Casbohm is preparing for a big weekend.
“It’s a family occasion here at Red Lobster,” she said. “We’re a celebration-type restaurant and people bring in their mothers for a special dinner.”
This year, for the first time ever, Red Lobster is offering endless shrimp dinners, she said.
Dublin Down, 4618 Main Ave., Ashtabula, is open 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, offering specialty cocktails, drinks, pizzas, appetizers, quesadillas, wraps and grinders.
Eddie’s Grill opens Mother’s Day weekend on the strip at Geneva-on-the-Lake. An iconic fast food restaurant, Eddie’s serves hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and more. There’s also a jukebox and plenty to see and do on the strip.
And, don’t forget Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor for a variety of dining options this weekend for mom: Bascule Bridge Grill, Briquettes Smokehouse, Rennick Meat Market, Harbor Halcyon, and Fitzgerald’s Wine Bar and Restaurant.
