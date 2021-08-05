Mother of Sorrows planning celebration

ASHTABULA — Seven committee members met Tuesday night to begin planning Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church’s Quadruple Anniversary Celebration.
The historic brick structure is one of three churches in Ashtabula that make up Our Lady of Peace Parish.
The anniversary celebration, slated for Sept. 11, 2022, has been canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Regina Petros, an Our Lady of Peace parishioner and committee member.
The committee decided Mass will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by a procession with the Most Blessed Sacrament and Benediction. A reception will be held in the Mother of Sorrows school cafeteria or inside a tent on Coyne Avenue, she said.
A dinner will be at the Norman D. Banquet Center on Carpenter Road, catered by Dave DeGeorge. Set up and clean up will be handled by the banquet center staff.
Ashtabula musician Tim Kalil and his trio will provide light jazz music. Holy cards of Our Mother of Sorrows with a picture of the church and a prayer have been donated for distribution. Wine glasses etched with the anniversary dates and a picture of the church will be made available for those in attendance.
The church office will handle reservations and tickets. People also will be able to reserve online, Petros said.
Area Catholic churches have been contacted and have agreed to announce the celebration in their bulletins. Cleveland television, radio, area newspapers and billboards will be used for publicity.
Bishop David Bonnar will be the keynote speaker. The committee discussed giving Bonnar a gift in appreciation of his participation.
Walking tours of the historic church will be held twice a month from June through August 2022, said Petros, one of the tour guides.
“The Romanesque Revival style of architecture is the most developed and compelling in the city,” she said. “It’s the most ornate building in the city — inside and out. It’s just gorgeous.”
Participants on tour will be taken through the main entrance, where the grandeur of the Roman interior can be seen, Petros said.
Tour season will close in September near the Feast Day of Our Mother of Sorrows with an Eucharistic Procession. There will be refreshments and an evening concert at the church.
The next anniversary committee meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the basement of the rectory.
