ASHTABULA — Mother of Sorrows Church will host a nine-week Novena starting July 21, and continuing each Thursday thereafter, culminating on Sept. 15, the Feast Day of Our Mother of Sorrows.
The Novena to Our Mother of Sorrows will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Rosary, and a short Novena prayer, closing with Benediction.
Mass will be celebrated on the last day of the Novena, which is the actual Feast Day of Our Mother of Sorrows.
The Relic of the True Cross and the authentic Relic Stone from the site of Calvary will be on display for public veneration each week.
In addition to these precious Relics, a First Class Relic of a Saint will be brought in for veneration, weekly.
The following dates present the list of Saints, and when each First Class Relic will be available for veneration:
July 21: St. Mark — Evangelist, Apostle, Gospel writer;
July 28: St. Matthew — Evangelist, Apostle, Gospel writer,
Aug. 4: St. Maria Goretti,
Aug. 11: St. Anthony of Padua,
Aug. 18: St. Paschal Baylon,
Aug. 25: St. Caroli A. Setia,
Sept. 1: St. John Macias,
Sept. 8: St. Rose of Lima,
Sept. 15: St. Augustine.
On Sunday, July 24, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Catholics and people of all denominations are invited to take a free walking tour of the historical Mother of Sorrows Church.
