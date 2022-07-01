ASHTABULA — Walking through the historic Ashtabula Harbor, Mother of Sorrows Church stands out. The historic brick structure — one of three churches in Ashtabula that make up Our Lady of Peace Parish — is visible from almost every block.
Mother of Sorrows Church, at the corner of West Sixth Street and Coyne Avenue, is about a block away from Bridge Street, where the Wine and Walleye Festival will be held July 23-24.
The church will offer tours from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 24, with hopes festival-goers, Catholics and people of all denominations will take the time to take a walking tour of the historic church.
"This will be a special time for adoration, prayer and veneration, concluding with Mass," said Regina Petros, tour guide and parishioner. "A small gift will be available for all in attendance as they exit the church."
Designed by a German architect, the church captures the traditions of Catholic worship, showcasing ornate Roman designs and marble pillars.
The tour is free but a freewill offering would be appreciated, Petros said.
“The Romanesque Revival style of architecture is the most developed and compelling in the city,” she said. “It’s the most ornate building in the city — inside and out. It’s just gorgeous.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the church offered tours during the summer months.
"This is our first tour since the pandemic," Petros said.
The parish was founded in 1890 to meet the needs of a large group of immigrants coming from Europe to work in the bustling Ashtabula Harbor. On Oct. 19, 1890, the first building, a wooden structure, was dedicated. In 1894, the Rev. Father Joseph Smith was appointed as the first resident pastor.
The building served as a church and a school, but soon became too small for its growing congregation and a new, larger, brick church was envisioned.
The superintendent of the docks at the time, Cornelius Driscoll, and his employees dug the new church’s basement at no cost. The cornerstone for the new church was laid Nov. 27, 1898. It took 300 craftsmen two years to build Mother of Sorrows. The exterior sandstone blocks came from Cleveland Quarries.
According to news reports at the time, the new, larger, brick structure was completed and dedicated on Sept. 16, 1900. It was considered “the most elaborate place of worship in the city.”
All of this was accomplished through the devotion and work of Irish, Hungarian and Portuguese immigrants and their families at the time, Petros said.
On Dedication Day, a crowd turned out to meet the bishop at the train depot.
“More than 300 people marched in a procession from the depot to the church, including Hungarian trumpeters, flower girls, priests carrying banners, clergy riding in carriages, an Italian band and a horse-drawn street car,” she said. “It must have been something to see.”
Upon arrival at the church, the procession met with about 2,000 people consisting of Catholics and non-Catholics. The bishop celebrated a High Mass and blessed the newly built Mother of Sorrows Church.
“The building was by far the most beautiful, and a credit to the city,” Petros said. “The main interior of the church is over 100 feet long and 60 feet wide. The width widens to 74 feet in the transept areas.”
Eventually, the church needed a new organ. In 1907, Andrew Carnegie donated half of the cost of the organ and the parishioners raised the remaining money.
“To this day, the organ music is outstanding,” Petros said.
The bell in the tower, named Mary, Star of the Sea, is on the east corner of the sandstone edifice about 80 feet in the air. The two towers, along with the round-arched stained glass windows, together with the rock-faced ashlar walls, draws year-round visitors, weddings and photographers.
Participants on the July 24 tour will be taken through the main entrance, where the grandeur of the Roman interior can be seen, she said.
“Note the beautiful archways and the chambered nave designed free of center supports,” Petros said. “Note the scroll work, capitals and delicate designs.”
The Baptismal font, made of Botticino marble, was imported from Italy. The pillars on each side of the sanctuary are Carrara marble, also imported from Italy.
One large stained glass window depicts the Annunciation, the commencement of Christ’s human life. Another large stained glass window showcases the resurrection, depicting triumph of life over death. To the left and right of the middle section of the church are stained glass windows of saints. All of the stained glass windows were donated.
Petros said the Pieta shrine in the east vestibule displays the Sixth of Seven Sorrows of Our Blessed Mother.
“It’s just beautiful,” she said.
In 1995, the church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Mother of Sorrows is a beautiful building,” City Council President John Roskovics said. “Its value is immeasurable.”
