ASHTABULA — Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church canceled its Quadruple Anniversary Celebration, planned for Sept. 11, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, church officials said Friday.
Having to repeatedly postpone the celebration, coupled with other decisions needed to be made in Our Lady of Peace Parish, the Rev. Raymond Thomas and organizers decided to cancel the celebration for now.
“We are grateful for the effort that’s gone into preparation for the event,” Thomas said in an email. “We pray for a speedy end to the virus and for noble decisions that will augment our Catholic presence in the community.”
The celebration has been canceled twice before because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mother of Sorrows Church — one of three churches in Ashtabula that make up Our Lady of Peace Parish — is visible from almost every block in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church stands at the southwest corner of West Sixth Street and Coyne Avenue, and is about a block away from Bridge Street and Lake Avenue. Designed by a German architect, the church captures the traditions of Catholic worship, showcasing ornate Roman designs and marble pillars.
All of this was accomplished through the devotion and work of Irish, Hungarian and Portuguese immigrants and their families at the time, parishioner Regina Petros said.
“The building was by far the most beautiful, and a credit to the city,” Petros said. “The main interior of the church is over 100 feet long and 60 feet wide. The width widens to 74 feet in the transept areas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.