ASHTABULA — Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church is postponing tours and the Quadruple Anniversary Celebration for another year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, church officials said.
With Ashtabula County still in the red before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scrapped the state’s color-coded map, postponement was decided in order to help secure the health, safety and ease of mind of attendees.
Church tours will start up again in the spring of 2022, along with a tentative anniversary date now set for sometime in mid September of next year.
Information about both events will be forthcoming closer to the scheduled dates.
