ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula City Health Department reminds residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and potential disease.
Mosquitoes collected from the city have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), said Terri J. Collett, environmental health director at the Ashtabula City Health Department.
These are the first mosquitoes that have tested positive for WNV in the area since mosquito surveillance began earlier this summer.
No confirmed human cases of WNV have been reported in Ohio in 2023, according Ashtabula City Health Department.
In Ohio, May through October are the months when mosquitoes are most prominent.
Area residents must be vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites because different mosquitoes spread different diseases and bite at different times of the day, Collett said.
Some mosquito species bite most often at dawn and dusk, including those that can transmit West Nile Virus (WNV).
West Nile Virus (WNV) is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, rash on chest, stomach and back. Severe illness may develop which may require hospitalization.
The Ashtabula City Health Department collects mosquitoes for identification and testing of WNV disease throughout the summer months.
In 2022, the city submitted to the Ohio Department of Health laboratory, 756 mosquitoes, of which zero were positive for WNV. Statewide 572,330 mosquitoes were submitted for testing with a WNV positivity rate of 6.7 percent in Ohio.
In Ohio, a total of seven human WNV cases were identified in 2022, with one death.
Nationwide, last year resulted in a total of 1,035 cases with 79 deaths. Colorado had the most cases per state of 204 and 18 deaths, Collett said.
The Ashtabula City Health Department received an EPA grant, allowing them to distribute free, residential mosquito larvicide tablets for outdoor use. These can be used in standing water that cannot be removed such as garden ponds, fish ponds, water gardens, rain barrels, fountains and roof gutters.
Residents can pick them up Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ashtabula City Health Department at 4717 Main Ave., Ashtabula. (In the basement of the Municipal Building.)
For more information, call 440-992-7123.
