ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Home Show is poised to make its grand return after two years away.
Bob Schultz, president of the Ashtabula County Chambers of Commerce, said the group had reached its goal for the event. At 2020’s event, there were 72 spaces for vendors, Schultz said.
This year, there are 55, Schultz said. Some of the vendors that had participated in the event in previous years did not have time to attend the show or had gone out of business since the last Home Show.
Spots are given away on a first-come, first served basis, and vendors who have participated in the show before are contacted by the organizers, Schultz said.
The event will take place from March 11-13 at the Ashtabula Towne Square, during mall hours.
There are also a lot of new vendors that had not previously participated in the Home Show, he said. In 2020, the day before the Home Show was scheduled to start, mass gatherings were banned due to the growing threat of COVID-19. The event was canceled almost as soon as it began by the Ashtabula County Health Department. The 2021 event also was canceled due to COVID-19.
Gift baskets provided by the various chambers of commerce will be raffled off throughout the show, Schultz said.
The Home Show has been going on for at least a couple decades, Schultz said. The show started at the State Road Armory, but it outgrew the location.
“We’re taking up probably three-fourths of the mall this year,” Schultz said.
He said he expects next year’s show to be even bigger.
Work on the Home Show starts in October.
“This year, we did everything via email,” Schultz said. “We didn’t do any snail-mail at all.”
Schultz said he also paid to advertise a social media post.
“That got us some new customers, so we’re very optimistic,” he said. “Now we’re just hoping for lousy weather so [people] all come over to the mall.”
Schultz said the plan is to advertise via social media and use email in the future as well.
“We’ve got a good track record this year, so I think we’ll continue it,” he said.
One disappointing thing about this year’s show is that no nurseries were able to provide flowers, Schultz said.
Schultz said business owners in the mall appreciate the increase in traffic from the Home Show.
“The last show we had, the stores in the mall said they do better with the Home Show than they do at Christmas,” Schultz said. “Stores in the mall, in the past, have always raved.”
Schultz said he is excited to have Robinson Equipment Company as a vendor.
“They’re bringing in some lawn equipment,” he said.
There will also be a vendor offering storage buildings and chicken coops, Schultz said.
A food truck will also be present at the event, Schultz said.
