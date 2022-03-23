ERIE, Pa. — A former Kingsville couple’s donation drive to send blankets to Ukraine has surpassed the $2,000 mark.
The blankets were designed by former Star Beacon photographer William West, who is hospitalized in the Hospice ward at the Erie VA Hospital. West used his artistic talent to design a blanket in the colors of Ukraine’s flag and national flower.
“The Star Beacon story reached people from Andover to Madison,” West said during a phone interview. “We have donations from both villages. We’ve surpassed the $2,000 milestone.”
His significant other, Shirl Blancho, did the leg work, gathering monetary donations and having VistaPrint make the blankets.
Fifty blankets — 60-by-80 inch fleece blankets — will be sent out this week.
“The blankets are quite heavy and will keep women and children warm,” Blancho said. “We need to do whatever we can to help them and let them know we care.”
Blanco and West were moved to do something for the Ukrainians when they saw women and children sleeping on the streets.
Although his health is quite fragile, West said the project rejuvenated him.
“I was wondering why God was keeping me around,” he said. “Now I know why.”
