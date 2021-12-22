Driving or flying home for the holidays? You are not alone.
Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year are making up for lost time this holiday season.
More than 109 million people — an almost 34 percent increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to a recent report from AAA and transportation analytics company Inrix.
Some of the worst days for congestion will be after Christmas but before New Year’s Eve, when travel for the two holidays overlaps, according to Inrix analyst Bob Pishue.
That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more people traveling — will bring this year’s numbers to 92 percent of 2019 levels. Airlines will see a 184 percent increase from last year.
“It’s encouraging to see so many more people are preparing to travel for the holidays this year,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Americans are feeling more comfortable with making the choice to travel whether it’s for a long-awaited vacation or a trip home to see loved ones.”
AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for the holidays to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Based on your vaccination status, it’s essential to know requirements and recommendations for where you’re traveling to and from.
Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations. The CDC also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public places in an area of substantial or high transmission.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics hopes everyone traveling has a safe trip and practices proper health and safety protocols.
“We know vaccinations are the best way to protect ourselves, friends and relatives,” he said. “The holidays are such a joyous time and time spent together means more now. Let’s hope for the best.”
Forecasted numbers may change
The actual number of travelers could fluctuate between now and New Year’s Day. Some people may decide to stay home if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases or because of concerns about the omicron variant, while others may note the progress in vaccinations and make last-minute decisions to travel.
Other things to consider:
• Travel insurance — AAA highly recommends travel insurance to cover unexpected delays or trip interruptions. It is best to consult a travel advisor who can guide you on the coverage options available for your specific trip, including if your destination requires visitors to carry travel insurance.
• Clean accommodations — When booking a place to stay, look for accommodations that prioritize cleanliness and have implemented additional housekeeping standards since the start of the pandemic.
• Domestic and international travel guidelines — When traveling within the U.S., fully vaccinated travelers do not need a negative viral test or to self-quarantine. For international travel, all air passengers, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, must show a negative COVID-19 viral test result taken no more than one day before travel into the U.S. Refer to the CDC for more information.
