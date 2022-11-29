FROM STAFF REPORTS
KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — More than 1,900 homes and businesses in the Kingsville area are now eligible for ultra high-speed internet, with the deployment of optical fiber by network provider Kinetic.
“Fiber in the Kingsville area means you’ll have more bandwidth to stream, game and surf on every device in your house,” Kinetic state operations President Susan Schraibman said. “And your connection will stay super fast no matter how many other people are online. They can even be streaming a movie and you’ll still have the same connection.”
Kinetic’s fiber-optic network gives users equal, symmetrical upload and download speeds of 1,000 megabits a second, or 1 gigabit a second, providing what is known as next-generation access.
“Fiber is the technology that can meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s potential,” Schraibman said. “‘High Speed for Here’ now includes the Kingsville area.”
The Kingsville fiber project is part of a $2 billion multi-year capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across Kinetic’s 18-state footprint.
Customers may visit GoKinetic.com to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and how Kinetic can help meet their home or business needs.
They may also visit the Kinetic Connection Center retail store at 2102 Metcalf Drive in Ashtabula Township. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 440-993-1429.
