CONNEAUT — The Interstate 90 Welcome Center will be closed for the next year as the current building is demolished and replaced.
The center closed on Monday night, and is scheduled to be closed through July of 2022, according to ODOT.
The project is expected to cost $3.5 million, ODOT representatives said previously.
There are also lane restrictions on Route 531 in Conneaut just east of Chestnut Street, due to work on a bridge, according to ODOT. There will be a temporary traffic signal in place.
Installation of lighting at the Route 7 and Interstate 90 interchange is expected to start soon, with occasional lane restrictions caused by the work, according to ODOT.
Also starting this week is resurfacing on Route 11, between the Trumbull County Line and Route 6, according to ODOT. The work will cause daily lane restrictions, and are expected to last until October, 2021. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
It is expected to cost $3.9 million, according to ODOT.
Two culvert replacements are scheduled to start next Monday, July 12, one on Route 46 in Lenox Township and one on Route 84 in Kingsville Township.
In Lenox, Route 46 will be closed between Tisch and Chappell roads until early august while a culvert is replaced. ODOT’s recommended detour is Route 6 to Route 11 to Route 307.
In Kingsville, Route 84 will be closed between Interstate 90 and Monroe Center Road. ODOT’s recommended detour is Interstate 90 to Route 7.
Work has been ongoing for some time on Route 20 in Conneaut, from just east of Conneaut Plaza to Parrish Road. The road is closed to westbound traffic, and is expected to finish in October.
