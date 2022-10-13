PAINESVILLE — More details have emerged surrounding the 2019 murder of Ashtabula caterer Timothy Meola.
A Lake County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Demarco A. Jones of Euclid on 19 counts Wednesday. He is being held on a $2 million, 10-percent cash or surety bond at the Lake County Jail, where he’s been incarcerated since his arrest on July 28.
Jones is accused of killing Meola, 65, in Meola’s Painesville home on Sept. 7, 2019.
The police investigation has revealed that Meola was previously acquainted with Jones, having met him through social media.
Meola picked up the defendant in Euclid on the evening of Sept. 6, and they went to Meola’s home where police believe an argument ensued.
Jones allegedly went to the kitchen, took a knife and stabbed Meola multiple times, causing his death, according to the investigation.
An autopsy revealed that Meola also suffered blunt-force injuries to his skull, according to the coroner’s report.
Jones also is accused of stealing Meola’s cellphone and his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in an attempt to flee the scene of the crime, according to court records.
The following morning, Meola’s daughter called police because Meola didn’t show up for a catering job. Police found his body inside his house, according to police reports.
Three days later, police discovered Meola’s vehicle parked beside a Dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and Meola’s home. Although it took nearly three years of detective work, BCI and the Painesville Police Department have said they never gave up on solving the murder.
Over the course of three years, they interviewed more than 40 people, made dozens of phone calls, examined photographs and DNA evidence, looked at cell phone and social media records, and checked out security videos from various restaurants and residences in northeast Ohio, according to court records.
On July 28, 2022, they arrested Jones and charged him with five counts of aggravated murder and six counts of murder, according to court records. Even though there was only one victim in this particular case, multiple charges of aggravated murder and murder were filed against the defendant because each count involves alternative theories of how the defendant could have committed the murder.
Jones also faces two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.
A pretrial hearing on the case is slated for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick J. Condon’s courtroom.
The alleged murder took place when Jones was 17 and the case was originally heard in the Lake County Juvenile Court. However, in August, prosecutors successfully argued to have the case sent to Common Pleas Court, also known as adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime.
