ASHTABULA — Montrose Chevrolet of Jefferson, a member of the Montrose Auto Group, is merging with its sister General Motors store in Ashtabula, Montrose Buick GMC.
Dealer Principal John Thompson said it was not an easy decision.
“The thought of leaving such an incredible, family-oriented community that aligns with our core values was a very tough decision,” he said. “As many people are aware, the electrification of vehicles is changing the landscape of the auto business around the United States and General Motors’ directive to be 100 percent E.V. by 2030 comes with mandated requirements of dealers to make facility upgrades.”
Those requirements are “rather exorbitant” and to perform those upgrades at two different General Motors facilities, did not make financial sense, Thompson said.
“The decision was made to relocate our Chevrolet franchise into our Buick GMC dealership,” he said. “The dealership is a much larger facility and is in the heart of Ashtabula County, on the corner of Route 11 and Route 20.”
Montrose Chevrolet Buick GMC will be providing a shuttle service to and from Jefferson and Ashtabula, with both drop-off and pick-up capabilities initiated at the Jefferson location. The goal is to provide a convenient and familiar process for south county customers.
Montrose has plans in the works for the existing building in Jefferson for a future Montrose business. In addition, the Montrose regional administrative office will remain in Jefferson.
“All Montrose Chevrolet employees were retained during this move,” Vice President/General Manager Todd Mullen said. “So rest assured, you will be seeing the same smiling faces at our new location.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.