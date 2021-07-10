ASHTABULA – The Lift Bridge Community Association is planning to host monthly cleanup days on Bridge Street.
The LBCA is seeking individuals and groups dedicated to keeping the Historic Ashtabula Harbor a clean, safe location for kids, adults and families to enjoy, said Eli Kalil, LBCA special events coordinator.
“We are looking to build a coalition of community members who are willing to spend a few days over the next several months volunteering to keep our community clean,” said Toni Carlisle, chair of the LBCA. “We are calling on groups who already participate in similar events throughout the county, students who may need community service hours to graduate and other citizens willing to donate a small portion of their time to a greater cause.”
Cleanup days on Bridge Street will take place starting at 9 a.m. on July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9 at Carlisle’s Home in the Harbor.
For more information or to get involved with the Lift Bridge Community Association, contact Toni Carlisle at carlisles1005@gmail.com or 440-964-8000.
The LBCA is a volunteer charitable organization whose mission is to promote the wonders of the Ashtabula Harbor and Bridge Street.
