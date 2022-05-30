ASHTABULA — In an effort to make a positive impact on the lives of young boys, art teacher Jeff Harrington heads up the Monday Morning Men’s group at Ontario Primary School, part of the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus.
They discuss responsibility, grit, manners, honor, honesty and other attributes with the hope of being outstanding men when they grow up.
According to educators, strong male role models are essential for boys to help guide their emotional maturity, which, unlike puberty, does not happen automatically.
Every culture has present rules of what it is to be a man. Young boys need to be taught these values to evolve into the men they need to be.
To attend the weekly gathering, students are awarded tickets. The men share snacks and visit with the students.
They meet for about 30 minutes before school starts, Harrington said.
“I think it went good,” said student Warren Taylor. “I liked getting to hangout with all the boys and do fun stuff to start the week.”
Student Connor Franklin said, “I like the morning group. Most of my friends are in the group and I like having our conversations.”
Harrington said he’s grateful to have support of his fellow Monday Morning Men, which includes School Resource Officer Terry Tulino, school bus driver Steve Ernst, intervention specialist Bryan Schlaich, and physical education teacher Ryan McEndree.
“I look forward to having this be a yearly initiative,” he said.
