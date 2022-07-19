ASHTABULA — The mother of the child who was killed in a fire at a Station Avenue home on Friday afternoon has been released from hospital, officials said Monday.
The child’s name was Coraline Jones, age 3, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
The mother, Pagean Rosado, 27, was removed from the home and was not breathing when firefighters found her inside the burning house. Emergency medical technicians got her breathing again and transported her to Ashtabula County Medical Center. She was flown by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and was on the scene Monday, said Ashtabula Fire Marshal, Lt. Stephen Chase.
The fire started at about 2:40 p.m. Friday on the first floor of the two-story white house in the 3800 block of Station Avenue, Chase said.
The house had no smoke alarms, he said, noting smoke alarms in homes are a necessary early warning device to help prevent death and injury in the event of a fire.
Two adults and two children escaped the blaze but 3-year-old Coraline perished on the second floor after getting separated from family members.
Just before firefighters arrived on the scene, a neighbor carried over a ladder and Ashtabula police officers helped people off the roof of the back porch. A few minutes later, firefighters arrived to find a fully involved house fire, Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said.
Flames and black smoke quickly engulfed the house as family members anxiously paced the sidewalk, waiting for news about the little girl from firefighters who braved the blaze to find her.
When a firefighter carried out the child’s small body, which was wrapped in a white sheet, the family’s worst fears were confirmed and there was no shortage of tears from bystanders, as well as the family and friends.
As of Monday, 23 Ashtabula residents have died in home fires without functioning smoke alarms, according to the Ashtabula Fire Department’s records from the past 30 years.
“It’s very sad,” Chase said. “The facts are clear — working smoke alarms save lives.”
