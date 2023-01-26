ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Pet Supplies Plus and Tractor Supply filled with furry friends last weekend during the county auditor’s annual mobile dog license sales.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and Office Manager Sue Belden brought their mobile dog license table to the two stores, selling a total of 64 licenses and raising more than $800.
“We want to thank Pet Supplies Plus and Tractor Supplies and all the folks who came to get their pup legal,” Thomas said. “Many visitors shared their appreciation to us for making this process more convenient.”
Dog owners could buy their precious pups one-year, three-year, or lifetime tags.
Many shoppers brought their dogs along, a welcomed sight in the pet-friendly stores. Thomas selected the Tractor Supply time to coincide when the veterinarian was there.
“We saw a good number of folks who came specifically for our sale and then others who happened to be at both stores and decided to buy a license,” Thomas said.
All dogs three-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost or a concern arises. These fees help with shelter costs and dog warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag, $36 for a three-year tag, and $120 for a lifetime tag. Thomas shared that the Auditor’s Office provides a number of ways to purchase a license online, at the Auditor’s Office, by mail, or at one of nine community registrars: Conneaut Library, Ashtabula City and Jefferson License Bureaus, Pleasant Animal Hospital, Edgewood Veterinary Hospital, Kray Feed, the APL, Caliber Feed & Supply and the Western Reserve Animal Clinic.
The Auditor’s Office has sold nearly 7,000 licenses so far in the season, with still one week to go until licenses increase after Jan. 31.
“We’re behind where we were last year at this point I believe due in part to higher inflation and more economic hardships,” he said. “We will continue to do more outreach and education with the public to make this more convenient and better.”
In addition to continuing the mobile sale this year, the Auditor’s Office also has many local registrars including
Dog owners are reminded that dog license fees increase after Jan. 31. Puppies and newly acquired dogs qualify for the regular, lower $12 fee of licenses throughout the year.
