ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A mobile dog license clinic is going on today at Ashtabula Pet Supplies Plus.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and Office Manager Sue Belden will be selling 2022 dog licenses from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the store, located across from Walmart.
“We have held several mobile license sales across the county in my first term and have found them to be very successful for residents who don’t want to come to Jefferson or purchase their license online,” Thomas said.
All dogs 3-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership. These fees help with shelter costs and dog warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag, $36 for a three-year tag, and $120 for a lifetime tag.
With less than a month remaining to purchase a 2022 license, the auditor’s office has sold more than 5,000 so far.
People who get a new dog or move to the area can purchase a license any time during the year.
