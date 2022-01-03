There are mixed feelings after the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the deadline for negotiations with ODNR regarding the transfer of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to the state.
At a meeting on Friday afternoon, commissioners approved an agreement extending the deadline for negotiations with the Ohio Department of Natural resources to March 1. Commissioners have been negotiating with ODNR for months, after a pair of provisions in the state’s budget directed ODNR to enter into an agreement with the county to purchase the lodge for up to $13.95 million.
Friday’s agreement requires the two sides to present proposals and counter-proposals through their attorneys, requires those attorneys to meet for the first time before the close of business on Jan. 14, and forbids either side from initiating legal action until March 1.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel read a statement from the CVB board at the meeting on Friday.
Siegel said the CVB has no issues with continued conversations between Ashtabula County and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
“Continued conversation is good, that’s a non-issue with our office,” Siegel said. “We continue, however, to encourage the commissioners to walk away from this deal if they have to give up local ownership, and we remain committed to wanting Delaware North retained as the management company.”
According to county records, in 2020, outside groups contributed just over $1 million to lodge-related debt payments. The 2021 payment fro the debt was $1.3 million.
An economic impact study showed the lodge infuses $23 million per year into the county’s economy, Siegel said.
“So, from my perspective, if it costs the county a few hundred thousand dollars, but their return is $23 million, that’s a really good investment,” she said.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said the lodge is the economic driver for the entire county.
“To play with that, to me, is just too risky for the reward,” Bennett said. The amount of money the county pays to cover the debt is the cost of doing business,” he said.
The lodge’s profitability is still climbing, so the amount the county has to pay will continue to decrease, Bennett said.
Bennett criticized the lack of transparency in the process, including hosting a meeting on New Year’s Eve, and announcing the meeting just over 24 hours before it took place.
“I just don’t know why there’s no transparency, I just don’t get it,” Bennett said.
Extending the deadline to March does not give both parties much time, he said.
Don Woodward, Geneva-on-the-Lake councilperson and area business owner, said he had a brief sigh of relief because of the extended deadline.
Woodward said he would still like to see all the things various groups have been requesting for months, including retaining local control, keeping Delaware North as the manager of the facility and making sure there is funding for continued improvements to the facility.
“This probably could have been solved a little bit earlier, but [the agreement is] certainly a good sign,” Woodward said.
