Missing Conneaut teen found alive

CONNEAUT — A 15-year-old Conneaut girl, who’s been missing for two months, has been found alive in Conneaut, family members said Wednesday.
Alana Bonanno was last seen April 12 leaving a residential facility with a group of girls on the south side of Youngstown.
All of the girls returned to the facility except Bonanno, authorities said.
She hadn’t been seen or heard from until last week when she became active on social media again, family members said.
Youngstown police then tracked her down in Conneaut, reports show.
