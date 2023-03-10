CONNEAUT — A woman reported missing from Boardman, south of Youngstown in Mahoning County, was found by Conneaut police.
Chief Michael Colby said his office received a call about an erratic driver on Broad Street late on Wednesday night.
“One of our officers stopped the vehicle, ran the plate, and found that she was entered into LEADs as missing from the ... Boardman area,” Colby said.
The woman was transported to the police station and was picked up by her family.
