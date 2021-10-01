Minority grant awarded to area businesswoman

GENEVA — The owner of a new business recently received a $2,500 grant and a free year of Internet service through the Black Business Support Fund.
The BBSF comes from Kinetic Business and is designed to assist Black businesses who have had difficulties raising capital.
“This past year has been particularly difficult for small businesses, especially Black-owned businesses. In a typical year, Black business owners are rejected for loans from traditional sources two and a half times more often then Caucasian business owners. Without support and access to capital, these businesses are in serious danger,” stated Lorenzo Clark, national vice president of inside sales for Kinetic in an email. He said the company is seeking to stabilize this important economic sector.
Jewel White recently started 180 Development Solutions and Consulting Co. LLC and heard about the grant opportunity from a friend. She is a 2011 graduate of Jefferson High School and has worked for nine years in social service agencies before setting out on her own.
White said her business focuses on improving communication in companies with coaching services, workshops and other services.
“The grant fund was the exact amount that we needed,” White said. She said the grant will allow the company to create a strategic connection three months earlier than would have been possible.
“It’s an online business so we will go to clients and provide coaching, facilitated dialogue and shared learning experiences,” White said.
White has completed several certification programs in the areas of “Alternative Dispute Resolution,” “Leading People and Teams” and “Organizational Leadership.” She is also a certified life coach.
One of White’s high school teachers, John Patterson, said she has the ability to persuade people to do the right thing.
“Jewel was always a forward thinker and possesses a huge heart to serve others,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.