ASHTABULA — La Tonya Jackson Ministries is moving outside the box to reach out to area residents.
“Making it on a Prayer” is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. in South Park on Saturday, said La Tonya Jackson. She said she wanted to do something unique to help the community.
“We are going to have different areas of prayer,” she said of options for prayer that will be available in different areas of the park, Jackson said.
There will also be some food for the participants as well. She said the Lake Erie Correctional Institution is helping to sponsor the event.
LJM is also working on a Sept. 11 fundraiser to help raise money for the Samaritan House in Ashtabula, Jackson said.
“Cycling to break cycles,” is the theme of the event, she said.
Jackson is asking people to participate in the event by pledging to ride for the homeless and get sponsors to donate per mile to raise the money.
“It is up to [individuals] how far people want to ride. My goal is to raise $1,000 for Samaritan House,” Jackson said. She said people can email interest to latonyajacksonministries@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.