Mills wins Democratic candidacy for Ward 4

ASHTABULA — Jodi Mills, a retired nurse, won the primary race for the Ward 4 City Council seat.
Mills got 129 votes, compared to fellow Democrat Cheryl Guyton’s 32 votes, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections unofficial results.
Mills hopes to fill the Ward 4 seat now occupied by Octavia Harris, who decided not to run for another term.
Mills will face off with Republican Steven Kellat in November.
“I want to thank the people of Ward 4 for their support,” Mills said. “I’m excited and look forward to being on the November ballot as a Democrat.”
Mills thanked Guyton, a retired social worker, for running a great campaign.
“She’s a well-respected member of our community,” she said.
Guyton congratulated Mills on her win.
“Thanks to all voters who took time to go out and vote,” she said. “I look forward to supporting Jodi in November.”
Mills, a lifelong resident of Ashtabula worked for 37 years as a registered nurse and supervisor. She recently retired as service support administrator with the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
“I am so excited to be running for City Council Ward 4,” she said. “My husband Larry and I love this community.”
Mills’ community involvement includes: Former vice president, Speech Hearing & Rehabilitation Board; City Council Ad-Developmental Committee for Connie Shultz signs; YMCA Board member; YMCA Program Committee member; Ashtabula Downtown Development Board; secretary of American Business Women’s Association Anchors Aweigh Charter Chapter; Wine and Walleye volunteer, and a Red Cross volunteer.
Mills hopes to have an open door with area residents, serving as their representative, allowing their voices to be heard. She also wants to instill pride in the young people in the community.
