Mills wins Ashtabula's Ward 4 seat

ASHTABULA —Democrat Jodi Mills won the Ward 4 Ashtabula City Council seat, besting her competition, Republican Stephen Kellat, in Tuesday’s election.
Mills garnered 262 votes and Kellat received 93, according to the unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
“How wonderful! I’m excited and ready to get to work,” Mills said. “I want to thank the people of Ward 4 for believing in me, and I want to thank my family and campaign workers for all their help.”
Mills, a retired nurse, will fill the Ward 4 seat now occupied by Octavia Harris, who decided not to run for another term.
“I look forward to working with City Council on the issues facing our city,” Mills said.
Mills, a lifelong resident of Ashtabula worked for 37 years as a registered nurse and supervisor. She recently retired as service support administrator with the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Mills has a history of community involvement, including serving on the Speech Hearing and Rehabilitation Board, YMCA Board and the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association Board. She also volunteers at the Wine and Walleye Festival and the American Red Cross.
In Ward 3, RoLesia R. Holman, a Democrat, who ran unopposed, will fill Democrat Laydean Young’s seat. Young did not seek re-election.
Republican incumbent, Jane Haines, who also ran opposed will continue to serve the people of Ward 5.
