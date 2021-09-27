ASHTABULA — Jodi Mills, a retired nurse, will face off with Stephen Kellat on Nov. 2 for the Ward 4 City Council seat.
Mills, a Democrat, and Kellat, a Republican, hope to fill the Ward 4 seat now occupied by Octavia Harris, who decided not to run for another term.
“I’m excited and look forward to being on the November ballot as a Democrat,” she said.
Mills, a lifelong resident of Ashtabula worked for 37 years as a registered nurse and supervisor. She recently retired as service support administrator with the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
“I am so excited to be running for City Council Ward 4,” she said. “My husband Larry and I love this community.”
An Ashtabula homeowner, writer by trade and a former federal civil servant, Kellat is campaigning on three things: improving the roads, adding more sidewalks and housing for the homeless.
He recently spoke at the Ohio Redistricting Commission hearings in Cleveland on the new district maps for the state legislature. Only Kellat and former state rep. John Patterson showed up to represent Ashtabula County at the hearings.
Mills’ community involvement includes: Former vice president, Speech Hearing & Rehabilitation Board; City Council Ad-Developmental Committee for Connie Shultz signs; YMCA Board member; YMCA Program Committee member; Ashtabula Downtown Development Board; secretary of American Business Women’s Association Anchors Aweigh Charter Chapter; Wine and Walleye and Red Cross volunteer.
If elected, both Mills and Kellat said they would have an open door policy, allowing their constituents’ voices to be heard.
