ASHTABULA – Following an initial two-year period, Molded Fiber Glass (MFG) chairman Richard Morrison recently returned to the Kent State University at Ashtabula to announce a two-year renewal of the MFG Foundation Ashtabula County Scholarship program.
Like the program’s first two years, the scholarship program is funding $50,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year and $50,000 the following year.
Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees, books and supplies.
“This scholarship program specifically is very important to us, as is education in general,” Morrison said. “An educated community is a prosperous community and creating access and opportunity for people to become educated is vital.”
The scholarships are awarded to selected students who are either residents of Ashtabula County or graduates of an Ashtabula County high school. The scholarships are eligible for renewal.
The ultimate goals of the scholarships are to provide educational opportunities for more students in Ashtabula County and to develop a more diverse and talented workforce for area businesses.
To date, approximately 40 students have received funding from the MFG Foundation Ashtabula County Scholarship program.
“We are extremely grateful to the Molded Fiber Glass Foundation for their generous support and the continuation of the MFG Foundation Ashtabula County scholarship,” said Kent State Ashtabula Interim Dean and Chief Administrative Officer R. William (Bill) Ayres IV, Ph.D. “Throughout its history, MFG’s investment in the Ashtabula Community has been unprecedented and their renewed commitment to student scholarships and success addresses a significant need. Scholarships provide the opportunity to earn degrees for learners who may not otherwise afford college. This gift makes a lasting difference for deserving students in our community.”
MFG is a leader in the field of reinforced plastics and composites, serving diverse markets with a variety of composite material systems and processes.
A family-owned business for more than 74 years, MFG recently transitioned to a 100 percent employee owned company.
Molded Fiber Glass has 13 operating entities throughout North America and is headquartered in Ashtabula.
“Ashtabula County and the surrounding area have been so good to us at MFG,” Morrison added. “We want to continue to be good right back to the community and be good citizens and encourage others. We’ll all be better off for it. Hopefully, others will follow our lead and do similar things to support the campus and other educational opportunities here in Ashtabula.”
Students can apply for all Kent State Ashtabula scholarships, including the MFG Foundation Ashtabula County Scholarship at www.kent.edu/ashtabula/aid with priority preference given to students who have completed their FAFSA® (www.fafsa.gov) and who apply before March 31 each year.
