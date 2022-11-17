Molded Fiber Glass Companies chairman Richard Morrison (right) presents a $50,000 check to Kent State University at Ashtabula Interim Dean and Chief Administrative Officer Bill Ayres, Ph.D., for the first year of a two-year renewal of the MFG Foundation Ashtabula County Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to selected students who are either residents of Ashtabula County or graduates of an Ashtabula County high school.