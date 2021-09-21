JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Visitors to Lampson Reservoir Metropark will soon see new signage, a culvert and a boardwalk at the park.
At a meeting last week, the Metroparks board approved adding 1.15 miles of trails to the park, and working to install a culvert and a boardwalk at the location.
Metroparks Office Administrator Antoinette Green said the trails already exist on the property, but had not been officially adopted by the Metroparks. Signs will be installed to direct visitors to the trails, Green said. The boardwalk will be installed in wetland areas.
“Lampson Reservoir is not only just for hiking on foot,” Green said. “There’s also horses that use that use that trail as well, so we want to make sure that those are accommodating for both the hiker and the trail rider.”
The Metroparks plans to do the work for the culvert installation and the boardwalk in-house, Green said. If the projects exceeds what they can do in-house, bids will be sought, she said.
In the future, more trails may be opened in another part of the park, but that has not been decided yet, Green said.
There are some limits to what can be done on the property due to conservation agreements, Green said. There is a conservation easement on a section of the property, according to the Metroparks website.
Some of the property that became Lampson Reservoir Metropark was purchased in 2007, with additional land purchased in 2016, according to the Metroparks website. A number of improvements to the area were funded by a Civic Development Corporation fundraiser in 2015. The reservoir was built in 1906 to provide drinking water to Jefferson. The park covers approximately 162 acres.
