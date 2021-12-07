JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Metroparks announced last week that the entity would operate as its own fiscal agent, starting on Jan. 1, 2022, according to a press release from the Metroparks.
The Ohio Revised Code allows a metroparks board to appoint a treasurer. At the Ashtabula County Metroparks November board meeting, Laura Beattie was appointed to the newly created fiscal officer position.
In the release, Board President Holly Mayernick said the board spent six months evaluating the process and best practices.
On Monday, Mayernick said most of the Metroparks in the state act as their own fiscal agents. The Metroparks acting as their own fiscal agent provides them with additional flexibility, she said.
“For instance, when we write a grant, sometimes we have to seek out some information, and it becomes far more complex whenever it’s with the county, rather than just our books to review,” Mayernick said.
The Metroparks board was was careful to find the right support and partners for this transition, she said.
Mayernick said the Metroparks greatly appreciate the county’s support in the past.
“The staff at the auditor’s office and the treasurer’s office have been wonderful to work with,” Mayernick said.
The Metroparks will use the state auditor’s Uniform Accounting Network, according to the release.
In the release, Metroparks Administrator Antoinette Green thanked the county auditor’s office for their support. “They have helped our new staff members develop more comprehensive procedures and refine our budgeting process,” Green said in the release.
On Monday, Green said the change would not impact county tax payers. The county has always been gracious to the Metroparks, she said.
