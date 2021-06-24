The Ashtabula County Metroparks Board approved a pair of proposals at a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Metroparks Operations Manager Brett Bellas described proposed work at the Ring property, located along Route 20 in Conneaut.
The city of Conneaut asked if work on the property could coincide with construction work on Route 20, said Antoinette Green, Metroparks office manager.
“We thought, at this time, since we were going working towards that, we would go ahead and start working towards mapping out the trails for that area,” Green said.
Bellas said the parking lot at the property would have fences on either side to keep drivers from going over a slope on one side, or into traffic on Route 20 on the other side.
The city of Conneaut approved the drawings, Bellas said.
A little more than a mile of trail has been mapped out for the property, Bellas said. The trail would cross water in one place, but there is a section of bridge that could be made to fit, he said.
Bellas suggested working with A-Tech students on wetlands plants for the park.
“I think the big thing the board needs to be okay with, because it’s moving so fast, is the parking lot, number one, and if you wanted to approve the trails and everything else, that could be now or at a future time,” Bellas said.
The board approved the entire proposal.
The board approved a plan for the Upper Grand property, which includes a kayak ramp, about two miles of trail and primitive campsites.
“What I want to try to do is get in front of this with your approval, that way we can open the park all at once, instead of in phases,” Bellas said.
The plan falls in line with the Metroparks’ master plan, Green said.
The meeting began with an approximately half-hour long executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.