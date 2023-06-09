SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Metroparks celebrated the completion of a number of improvements to Red Brook Metropark on Wednesday afternoon.
The ribbon cutting was hosted to celebrate the completion of a new pavilion, the Metroparks’ new office, and a meditation labyrinth at the park.
Metroparks board President Marie Lane thanked everyone for attending the event, and said she is always so happy to see the people enjoying the park.
Metroparks Administrator Antoinette Swegheimer said the Metroparks staff is excited for the event, and has been waiting a long time for it.
“We’re excited, this is really nice, to be at a park property here on the lake,” she said.
The new office space was formerly the pro shop at the golf course, and has been remodeled over the span of the last several months.
A new pavilion was also installed north of the park’s parking lot, and a meditation labyrinth has also been installed nearby.
The park also includes a one mile paved trail.
“We do have some more items that will be worked on in the near future, south of Carpenter Road,” Swegheimer said.
Metroparks Operations Manager Brett Bellas said the changes to the new office are transformational.
“Next year, we’ll be starting another stream restoration, late fall or next year, down on the south side of Carpenter Road,” Bellas said.
A pair of bridges are expected to be installed at the park later this year, he said.
Behind-the-scenes tours and senior hikes are taking place at various Metroparks locations.
“The behind-the-scenes hike for this park is next Wednesday at 6 p.m.,” Lane said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.