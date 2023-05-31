SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Metroparks plan to host a ribbon cutting for their new office space at Red Brook Metropark on Wednesday, June 7.
Metroparks Administrator Antoinette Swegheimer said the event will take place at 4 p.m. at the newly constructed pavilion at the park. It will be followed by the Metroparks board’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The move has been under consideration since late 2020.
The move gives Metroparks staff the ability to be on park property, and be available to the public, Swegheimer said.
“We’ll have a little ‘welcome area,’” she said.
Red Brook Metropark has received a number of upgrades since the park opened, including a one-mile loop trail, a new pavilion, a recently finished labyrinth and an arboretum installed in collaboration with the Ashtabula County Civic Development Corporation last year.
“Most of the upper habitat has been completed, and the lower stream restoration is also done,” Swegheimer said. “We do have a few more items that are being worked on, like some bridges, but those will come later in the year.”
There is some additional work planned for the south side of Carpenter Road, but that will not impact any of the rest of the park, she said.
“We’ll have the ribbon cutting, and we’ll be moving into those offices shortly after,” Swegheimer said.
The Metroparks current office is located on North Chestnut Street in Jefferson.
Staff members are excited about the move.
“Being on a park property is going to be nice,” Swegheimer said. “Red Brook is beautiful.”
Metroparks Board President Marie Lane said the board is excited for the move as well.
“While we appreciate the county commissioners renting us the office space we’ve been in the last several years, it’s just exciting to be operating out of our own property, out of our own building, and not having to pay rent anymore,” Lane said.
She said she is excited to see the volume of people who enjoy the park.
Everything will be transitioned to the new office by the end of June, Lane said.
