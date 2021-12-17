JEFFERSON — At a special meeting on Wedenesday night, the Ashtabula County Metroparks Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to accept the donation of Malek Park from the city of Conneaut.
The vote to accept the donation of the park was unanimous.
“We are thrilled to receive this 43-acre property,” Metroparks President Holly Mayernick said in a press release. “Malek Park will be a great asset to the Metroparks portfolio.”
The Metroparks plans to build on what currently exists at the park, including maintaining the ADA accessible paved trail, the ponds on the property and attracting various kinds of wildlife, Mayernick said in the statement.
The board also approved an agreement with the Nature Conservancy for wetland restoration. According to the press release, the partnership between the two groups will improve the recreational opportunities at the park.
Metroparks Operations Manager Brett Bellas said the board did its homework before jumping into the process.
“I think we have a pretty well thought out plan,” Bellas said.
This is an opportunity for the Metroparks to enhance recreational opportunities within Conneaut and connect more people with nature, according to the release. The Metroparks is committed to preserving the property as a park in perpetuity, according to the release.
“Without dedicated revenue for parks, the city is not in a position to make this park what it deserves to be,” Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said in the statement. “We will continue to work with the Metroparks in coming years on enhancements and I think it will be an exciting and positive change.”
City Council will have to approve an ordinance to donate the park, Hockaday said previously.
The Metroparks board also approved a wetlands restoration project at Hatches Corners Metropark, in conjunction with the Nature Conservancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.