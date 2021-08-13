SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Metroparks Board approved an agreement with the Ashtabula Police Department at a meeting on Wednesday night.
The agreement states that the Ashtabula Police Department is allowed to conduct law enforcement activities on Metroparks properties in Ashtabula, and will be the primary party responsible for responding to calls for law enforcement. Metroparks officers can still take action if they witness criminal or traffic violations on or near Metroparks property, according to the agreement.
It also includes a mutual aid provision, stating that the Ashtabula Police Department and Metroparks officers will render mutual aid when requested, to the extent possible.
“It’s for cooperation for the enforcement of regulations on the part of the Greenway [Trail] that goes through the city streets of Ashtabula,” Board Vice President Marie Lane said.
In other business
• The Metroparks board approved allocating $5,000 to Conneaut Township Park. The funds will be used to help pay for repairs to a bridge in the park.
In an email, Park Trustee Michael Smith said the park is still fundraising to pay for the repairs. The park intends to pay for half of the project from its permanent improvement funds, Smith said.
The park recently applied for grant funds to repair the bridge. Smith said the park has not heard back on the status of the CDBG grant.
• The board discussed potential names for a new park in Conneaut. Earlier this year, the Metroparks board approved starting work on the Ring property, located on the south side of Route 20 near Gore Road.
The board approved work on the property in order to line up with work on Route 20 in Conneaut.
The property covers 40 acres, and the south side of the property runs along Conneaut Creek. At Wednesday’s meeting, Metroparks board members and staff proposed a number of potential names, several of which related to steelhead trout. Conneaut Creek is a popular fishing spot for those looking to catch steelhead trout. Another suggestion was naming the park after blue flowers found in the area.
Metroparks Board President Holly Mayernick asked everyone to continue thinking of ideas.
