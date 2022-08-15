PAINESVILLE — Despite home-field advantage, Lake County Treasurer Mike Zuren lost a friendly ice cream-eating contest Thursday to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
The contest was held to promote the Painesville Farmers Market Job Fair at Veterans Park.
“We were given two large chocolate sundaes topped with whipped cream and sprinkles to eat,” Thomas said. “I finished mine before he even touched his second bowl!”
Zuren, aka, “The Money Man,” and David “Dollar Sign” Thomas slurped and gobbled the dishes of CP’s Cooler’s ice cream, but Thomas was the clear winner.
Fortunately, for spectators and participants alike, no one got sick from the rigors of the race.
In the end, Ashtabula County took home the “Super Cone.” award.
“I just ate very quickly,” said Thomas, who admitted he suffered a bit of a brain freeze.
Nevertheless, Thomas was back campaigning for a second term just an hour later at the Ashtabula County Fair.
Thomas said a rematch is in the works for next month at the Jefferson Farmers Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.