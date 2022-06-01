ASHTABULA — On a busy Memorial Day on Ashtabula’s westside, families wrapping up a warm holiday weekend reported hearing gunshots ring out around 8 p.m., police said.
Luckily, no one was injured in the drive-by shooting that took place in the vicinity of West 19th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to Ashtabula Police Det. Michael Palinkas.
It was the fourth incident of gunfire in the city in five days.
“We have identified a suspect, a 29-year-old male from Ashtabula,” Palinkas said. “We also recovered a handgun from the subject.”
The name of the suspect will not be released by law enforcement until the city solicitor’s office files charges and the suspect makes his first court appearance, Palinkas said.
In a separate incident, police were first called around midnight last Thursday to a shooting in the 3200 block of Altman Court in Bonniewood Estates, Ashtabula Police Lt. Will Parkomaki said.
At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Palinkas said Monday the victim is expected to recover; he’s a patient in a Cleveland-area hospital.
“We believe [Thursday’s] shooting is tied to Monday night’s shooting,” Palinkas said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”
While working that shooting, police discovered gunshots had been fired earlier that night, around 10 p.m. last Thursday in Bonniewood Estates.
“We recovered shell casings in the 3200 block of Altman Court,” Parkomaki said.
No one reported any gunshot wounds, and no one called 911 to report gunfire around 10 p.m., police said.
In an unrelated shooting, Yamilette Vazquez, 28, of Ashtabula, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with obstruction and falsification for her alleged involvement in a shooting earlier that morning in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Police first heard about the West 36th Street shooting after receiving a call from Ashtabula County Medical Center that a 32-year-old male was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to an arm, according to police reports.
“No one has been arrested for being the shooter [in that case],” City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said Monday.
All of the people allegedly involved in all four instances of gunfire are Ashtabula residents, police said.
Police refused to say Vazquez’s relationship to the victim or if they recovered a gun from that particular shooting.
The incidents are under investigation and no further details are available at this time, police said.
Anyone with any information on any of the four shootings is asked to call the Ashtabula Police Department’s tip line at 440-992-7126. Anonymous tips are welcome.
