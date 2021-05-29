Memorial Day events abound in Ashtabula County 

With Ohio recently lifting outdoor gathering restrictions, many counties and municipalities are organizing events for Memorial Day this year.
Forecasters say Mother Nature will cooperate with partly sunny skies Monday, with highs around 67 degrees.
Last year, events and parades were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a list of Memorial Day events to honor the sacrifices of America’s soldiers in Ashtabula County:
• Andover — 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at Public Square.
• Ashtabula — 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park, across from old Municipal Building downtown.
• Austinburg — 11 a.m. parade and ceremony. Lakeside High School Marching Band will perform in parade. Ceremony’s keynote speaker: Ohio State Senator Sandra O’Brien.
• Conneaut — 10:30 a.m. parade and wreath laying starts at American Legion, 272 Broad St.
• Dorset Township — 9:45 a.m. Parade at Marrian Road, led by Jefferson Area High School Marching Band, ending at the Dorset Cemetery with a Memorial Day Service. Keynote speaker: State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur.
• Harpersfield Township — 11 a.m. at Harpersfield Cemetery, Route 307. Ceremony’s keynote speaker: Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
• Jefferson — 11 a.m. parade and ceremony, starting on West Jefferson Street and proceeding to North Market Street. The parade will finish at Oakdale Cemetery for a ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier. A ceremony will be held at the helicopter pad. Keynote speaker: Ashtabula County Eastern Court Judge Harold Specht.
• Kingsville — 8 a.m. ceremony with 21-gun salute, patriotic music and recitation of the Gettysburg Address at Lulu Falls Cemetery, 5890 Cemetery Road.
• Orwell — 7:15 a.m. flags taken to Chaffee Park by Boy Scouts No. 72; 9:30 a.m. coffee and donuts at American Legion Post No. 719; 10:30 a.m. placing of the wreath at Orwell South Cemetery, and parade down Route 45 with stops along the way to lay wreaths at veteran monuments.
• Pierpont — 8 a.m. observance at former Pierpont Elementary building, Pymatuning Valley High School Band and the Cross Country Shoreliners will offer the National Anthem and “God Bless America.” Veterans will provide taps and a gun salute.
• Plymouth Township — 9:30 a.m. observance at Maple Grove Cemetery.
• Rock Creek — 8 a.m. parade and observance starts at the log cabin with the Color Guard and the Jefferson Area High School Marching Band.
• Saybrook Township — 9 a.m. ceremony at Saybrook Township Cemetery on Route 45 across from township office. Limited seating bring folding chairs.
• Sheffield Township — 9 a.m. ceremony at the Gageville Cemetery, 3303 Gageville Plymouth Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.