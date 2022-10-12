Such important times! Stop. Breathe.
To vote for candidates who truly represents YOU takes vigilance. Be informed. Meet candidates. Learn why they are running. They are running for important positions. They represent you.
What qualities do we want our decision makers to have? Might integrity, compassion, learned, experienced leaders create “ ... liberty and justice for all?”
Be sure to meet our local candidates at the Candidates Meet and Greet, 6-7:30 p.m. today (Oct. 12) at the Ashtabula County District Library, Park Ave., Ashtabula
To learn about state candidates, go to Vote411.org. The League of Women Voter (Non-partisan) invited them to share their thoughts.
Luanna Hale
Ashtabula
