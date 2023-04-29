You’ve heard of March Madness, well, faithful readers, I’m in Medicare Madness!
Hubby retires this summer and that means two things are going to happen:
1. He will be following me around the house all day asking, “What are you doing?”
2. His wonderful workplace insurance coverage will end.
I don’t know which is worse!
Last week we met with Wise Ann Wiley, a local licensed sales agent, at the Ashtabula Senior Center to help us figure out how to sign up for Medicare Plan B, C, D, etc.
There’s just too many plans to choose from and I couldn’t figure it all out. So, Hubby set up the meeting.
I asked Hubby, “Why do we have to meet her at the Senior Center? That’s where all the old people hang out.”
“Look in the mirror,” Hubby said.
He’s such a charmer.
When we turned 65 we were required to sign up for Medicare Part A, but didn’t need any extra parts because of Hubby’s wonderful insurance.
Now that we will be losing it, we are faced with a big decision: Which additional parts do we need to cover prescriptions, eye doctors and dentists?
It’s crazy! There’s a whole alphabet of Medicare plans to choose from and Wise Wiley walked us through them in a language we could understand, comparing it all to traveling to Cleveland on Route 20 or driving to Cleveland on Interstate 90.
Frankly, it was rather depressing. She described all these different scenarios, which may or may not be in our future: an array of terrible diseases, plus a hospital stay, a nursing home, a rehab center, in-home care and, finally, Hospice.
By the time she finished, I felt 100 years old, as weak as a kitten. I know it was psychosomatic, but everyone knows I’m a little crazy! Who isn’t in this day and age?
Next Wise Wiley discussed whether we want dental coverage. Medicare doesn’t offer a great coverage for teeth — something I believe is very important.
I guess the government believes if a senior gets a toothache, they should just get a pair of pliers and yank it out. That’s what my Great-Uncle John did!
When I was a kid, circa 1965, he lived next door with my maternal grandparents. (In the early 1950s, he traveled from Pittsburgh to Jefferson to spend the weekend and stayed nearly 20 years until he died at age 92.)
He cajoled my Uncle Windsor, a young man at the time, into pulling his ailing tooth. I’m telling you it was something to see.
Several members of my family, including my grandparents, my parents, Aunt Rosalie and Sis gathered around the kitchen table to watch — no pain killer, just pliers, a steady grip, twist and pull!
When the tooth was out, we cheered. Uncle Windsor wiped the sweat from his brow and Great-Uncle John smiled, minus one molar.
When it comes eye care, Medicare is not a whole lot better than dental coverage. No wonder there are jokes about elderly drivers — they can’t see! No insurance! No joke!
I lived in Florida for many years and I wasn’t always patient with senior drivers. I made jokes about the gray and blue hair behind the wheel, not realizing that I would be a senior on the road sooner than I ever thought.
What a bummer! But I’m here to help, especially since my Class of 75 will hit full retirement age sometime this year.
According to the AARP, these are the top 10 mistakes seniors make when signing up for Medicare:
1. Missing the enrollment window;
2. Botching the special enrollment window;
3. Misunderstanding your job’s insurance;
4. Ignoring late enrollment penalties;
5. Not fully weighing your options;
6. Delaying a Medigap buy;
7. Not understanding your out-of-pocket costs;
8. Picking a plan that doesn’t have your doctors in it;
9. Taking a drug plan that doesn’t meet your needs, and
10. Assuming you can’t afford Medicare.
Good luck!
Staff writer Shelley Terry contends if she ever fails her driver’s license vision exam, she’s going to go back to driving tractors. Look out Florida, here she comes — 25 mph on her Massey Ferguson! You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
