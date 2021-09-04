ASHTABULA — A lot has been learned about the coronavirus pandemic since the virus shut down the United States in March of 2020.
“The CDC guidelines have jumped from four pages to 354 pages,” said Ashtabula County Medical Center COVID Medical Branch Director Emily Brown. She said the hospital system has a lot of eyes on the guidelines and works to make sure everyone is up-to-date with the latest information.
While many people tested positive for the virus and never had to be hospitalized, others contracted the disease and died in days.
“It seems to all tie back to that inflammation response,” Brown said of each individual’s unique characteristics.
“It is hard to understand,” Brown said.
Medical professionals can now look at some of the symptoms and make quicker decisions on necessary treatment, Brown said. She said doctors can evaluate if breathing is OK with a simple test to see if a person can finish a sentence without having to stop.
She said doctors can also now prescribe Vitamin D or other treatments that can keep people from getting sicker when they have the virus.
“Everybody is a little different,” she said.
Brown said pre-treatment is the best way to fight the virus and that includes educating people one person at a time. She said this is especially true of the vaccines designed to fight the virus.
One of the unique results of COVID-19 was the almost elimination of the flu last winter.
“People did not lose their lives to Influenza because of COVID [precautions],” she said.
“Now, it is not if you get COVID, it is when you get COVID,” Brown said.
The government funds to help bring the vaccines to reality assisted society by making them available quicker than normal.
